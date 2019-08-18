SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, Ethfinex and Binance. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $898,810.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00268617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.01323288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Kucoin, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

