Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, DEx.top, DDEX and Hotbit. Silent Notary has a market cap of $462,545.00 and $120,229.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX, Bilaxy and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

