Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

Shares of HD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

