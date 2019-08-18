Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,125 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Centurylink by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 11,132,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,636,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In related news, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,849,209.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $941,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

