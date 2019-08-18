Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,059 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,492,000 after purchasing an additional 886,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after acquiring an additional 671,836 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3,984.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 594,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 579,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 4,952,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,341. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

