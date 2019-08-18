Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $15,360,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 53,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

GOOGL traded up $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,179.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,158.17. The company has a market cap of $810.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

