Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

