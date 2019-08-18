Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,930 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,345.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,052,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,784 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,520,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 168,856 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,435,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,416,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,695,000 after acquiring an additional 153,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 312,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.