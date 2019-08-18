Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.73. 38,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,732. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $134.75 and a 12-month high of $188.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.55.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

