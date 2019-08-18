Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.60). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

SIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Sientra stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 586,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $315.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

In other Sientra news, CFO Paul Sean Little bought 17,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 20,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sientra by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 730,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 727,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 185,695 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sientra by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,476,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.