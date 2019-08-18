Short Interest in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Decreases By 5.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 2,064,800 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $149.38 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

