Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.65. 11,810,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933,707. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

