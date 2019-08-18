Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$15.11 and a 1 year high of C$28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCL shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$33.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

