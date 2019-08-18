Shard Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $603,816.00 and $150.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,713,229 coins and its circulating supply is 19,418,950 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

