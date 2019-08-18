Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.90. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $1,248,731.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after buying an additional 538,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,323,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after buying an additional 331,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 533,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,410. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.