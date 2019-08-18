Scroll (SCRL) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Scroll has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00265084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.01317028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00095351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.