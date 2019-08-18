Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 271,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,075. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

