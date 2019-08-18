Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,262. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.