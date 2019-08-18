Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is RKL Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 219,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 3,546,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

