Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.96 Million

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $100.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.44 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $78.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $395.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.68 million to $419.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $639.85 million, with estimates ranging from $456.91 million to $951.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,484. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 8.81.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $453,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,177,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,190,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,634. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

