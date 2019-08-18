Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.96 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $100.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.44 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $78.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $395.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.68 million to $419.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $639.85 million, with estimates ranging from $456.91 million to $951.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,484. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $165.87. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 8.81.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $453,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,177,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,190,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,634. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.