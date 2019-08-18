Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,868,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,897,000 after acquiring an additional 367,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,862,000 after acquiring an additional 175,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,104,000 after acquiring an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47,594.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,461,000 after acquiring an additional 56,394 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

