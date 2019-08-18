Ruff (RUFF) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $360,994.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00268617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.01323288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

