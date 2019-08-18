Rudd International Inc. Invests $3.19 Million in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 2,058.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Toro by 24.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 15.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,829.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,473. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $75.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

