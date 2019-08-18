Rudd International Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,610 Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Rudd International Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Store Capital by 2,702.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

STOR stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,180. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.