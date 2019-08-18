Rudd International Inc. Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rudd International Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.1% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 834.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 631,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 563,545 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,015,000 after acquiring an additional 503,616 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,184,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,829,954.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,290. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.28. 2,463,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

