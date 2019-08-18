RPICoin Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $84,085.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 847,914,576 coins and its circulating supply is 807,902,640 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

