Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 265 at UBS Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RBS has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Macquarie cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274.85 ($3.59).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 182.15 ($2.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

