Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Ifs Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

RMTI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 299,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,216. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, insider David S. Richmond acquired 161,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $476,298.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,165.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond acquired 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $198,687.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at $517,422.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 264,789 shares of company stock valued at $779,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

