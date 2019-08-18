RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 102,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,714. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.78 and a 52-week high of $154.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

