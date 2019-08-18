RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 1,619,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,867. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

