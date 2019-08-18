RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $164,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $208,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $13,859,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,914. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

