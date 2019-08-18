RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 607,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after buying an additional 249,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 311,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,537,000 after buying an additional 144,254 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $274.10. 1,230,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.