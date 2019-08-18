RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 742 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,677 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $396,194,000 after buying an additional 313,469 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HP by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in HP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 299,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in HP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its position in HP by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 232,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.24.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.08. 10,938,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,363. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

