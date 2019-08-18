RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,489,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 255,304 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,336,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after buying an additional 145,582 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 194,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 113,490 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 467,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

