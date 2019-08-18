RevolutionVR (RVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,296.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $6,296.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RevolutionVR Profile

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

