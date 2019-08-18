ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $121.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.50.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.44. 569,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director John P. Wareham sold 44,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $5,048,780.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $197,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,237 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,742,000 after buying an additional 101,152 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 140,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.