Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $22.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.97 million and the lowest is $22.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.41 million, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $118.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,509. The company has a market cap of $382.49 million and a P/E ratio of -84.71. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Repay at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

