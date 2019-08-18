Regalcoin Market Capitalization Hits $76,094.00 (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $76,094.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

