Raymond James Cuts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$12.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:CERV opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $142.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$9.27 and a twelve month high of C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51.

In other Cervus Equipment news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,748.92.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

