Raven Protocol Trading Down 10.3% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $1.30 million and $77,015.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.01318827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00095727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

