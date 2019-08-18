R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at $48,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134,974 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 400,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

