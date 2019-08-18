QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. 1,202,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $522,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,775 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in QuinStreet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.