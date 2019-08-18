Quilter Investors LTD Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Investors LTD lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 1.7% of Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.02.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

