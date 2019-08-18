Quebecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $24,302.00 and $4.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quebecoin alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000700 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quebecoin

QBC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quebecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quebecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.