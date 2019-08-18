Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,275 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,076. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.