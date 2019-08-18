Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 9,589 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.8% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CME Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,278,000 after buying an additional 603,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,291,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,531,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,592,000 after buying an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total transaction of $318,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock worth $16,429,225. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.58. 1,168,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,286. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $216.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

