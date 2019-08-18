Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,704 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,397,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Raytheon by 829.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.19. 1,863,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,798. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

