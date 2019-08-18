Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,013 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 85.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $14,592,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.00. 605,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.26.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

