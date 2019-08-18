Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 2,252 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.0% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after purchasing an additional 904,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 448,948 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16,739.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 424,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362,384 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $522,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,378. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.81. 1,509,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $177.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

