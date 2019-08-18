Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $536,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,777 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.87. 14,116,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

